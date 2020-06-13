/
cheap apartments
175 Cheap Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Eastside Costa Mesa
130 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,469
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
158 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
302 35th Street
302 35th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport.
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
217 19th St. B
217 19th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
217 19th St. B Available 07/06/20 Newport Peninsula 2 Bedroom Close to Beach & Bay - One of the best locations on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located close to the Newport Pier, bay-front, and beach.
1 Unit Available
416 Narcissus
416 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location...This Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops and newer bathroom and shower. the home is very light and bright.
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,700
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,906
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2256 Scholarship
2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2442 Watermarke Place
2442 Watermarke, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
746 sqft
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2324 Scholarship
2324 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1034 sqft
Upscale Condo located at Avenue 1 One complex. Bright 2 Bedroom suites with designer style granite countertop kitchen. Hardwood flooring at the entry door and throughout the kitchen floor. The unit also includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator.
SoBeCa
1 Unit Available
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H
2900 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,220
900 sqft
Recently Remodeled: 1 Full High-End Kitchen 3 Bright Offices with Windows 1 Conference Room 1 Storage Room 1 Entrance / Reception Area Nice and New Flooring High-End Glass Doors Newly Painted Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2424 Santa Ana Avenue
2424 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!!.
