apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:56 PM
185 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
146 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,329
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Ridge
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
506 Poinsettia Avenue
506 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
900 sqft
506 Poinsettia is a charming front unit located within walking distance to the heart of CDM.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
910 Kings Road
910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
2900 sqft
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
111 E. Edgewater
111 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 1 Parking space Dishwasher Shared Washer/Dryer Executive
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home, offered on a month to month basis with a two week minimum. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Balboa Peninsula Point
1541 E Ocean Boulevard
1541 East Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1788 sqft
Price shown is per week. Weekly rental, NOT a long term rental. Call for multi-week pricing. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
84 Lessay
84 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Fully-furnished 3 Bd/3Ba fully-furnished detached home in luxurious Newport Coast. Ideally located within the gated community of Sancerre and perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, corner lot with Park Views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
107 24th St.
107 24th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Available for multi-month stay) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Available for multi-month stay) 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 2 Parking spaces Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Executive housing Rooftop deck Ocean view No
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Ridge
26 Vienna
26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
2002 sqft
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS),
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Balboa Peninsula Point
702 E Oceanfront B
702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4219 Hilaria Way
4219 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1150 sqft
Great Location for this One Level beach close 2 Bed 2 Bath unit that offers easy access to the Beautiful Newport Peninsula and local Beach areas with lots of nearby Dining.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
701 Larkspur Avenue
701 Larkspur Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
775 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Corona del Mar Village. This home has new blinds, new paint, new refrigerator and ready for move in. Patio area and one car garage with hooks ups for Washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
80 Baycrest Court
80 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1019 sqft
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
210 Lille Lane
210 Lille Lane, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1850 sqft
Truly a once in a lifetime opportunity; one of the biggest ocean view properties in Newport Beach. Coveted, perched above Newport Beach Peninsula, home surrounded by endless ocean, Catalina, and shimmering city lights views.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
1120 W Balboa Boulevard
1120 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
This apartment is centrally located in the heart of the prestigious Balboa Peninsula. Just a few steps from the bay and across the street is the beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
704 Narcissus Avenue 1/2
704 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
912 sqft
Text or call Beverly Truzzolino, 714-642-6455 or email (beverlytruzzolino@gmail.com)for further information and/or to set up a showing appointment. Live in an exceptional remodeled two bedroom back unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
303 Marguerite Avenue
303 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
866 sqft
From Head to Toe... Enjoy ocean views from this exquisitely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit located in Corona del Mar.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
6 Auvergne
6 Auvergne, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1729 sqft
Gorgeous interior tract townhouse in the desirable gated Summit community! This 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms features 2 master suites upstairs, both with walk-in closets, downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bathroom.
