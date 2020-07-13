/
apartments under 2800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
233 Apartments under $2,800 for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
90 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
141 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
4219 Hilaria Way
4219 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1150 sqft
Great Location for this One Level beach close 2 Bed 2 Bath unit that offers easy access to the Beautiful Newport Peninsula and local Beach areas with lots of nearby Dining.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
100 SCHOLZ PLAZA 208
100 Scholz Plaza, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
961 sqft
2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH MASTER SUITES CONDO. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPERATE DINNING AREA OFF KITCHEN. LIGHT AND BRIGHT. TWO PARKING IN GARAGE SIDE BY SIDE. AMENITIES INCLUDE BEAUTIFUL POOL, JACUZZI, GYM AND CLUB HOUSE.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
1120 W Balboa Boulevard
1120 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
This apartment is centrally located in the heart of the prestigious Balboa Peninsula. Just a few steps from the bay and across the street is the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
302 35th Street
302 35th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
422 Fernleaf Avenue
422 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Absolute Doll House. Ideal BEACH COTTAGE BUNGALOW on south side of Pacific Coast Highway. - Rear unit - Efficiency. Incredible charm. Has a great fireplace to snuggle around on those chilly beach days.
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
3505 W Balboa Boulevard
3505 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
624 sqft
Fabulous Newport Beach Living one block from the beach! 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath upper unit provides open floor plan with oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and resurfaced ceilings and walls.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
303 34th Street 1/2
303 34th Street, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
500 sqft
Sun, Sand and Surf can be enjoyed while living in this Quaint Beach Cottage situated on a highly desirable one-way street. This Back-unit is steps to BAY and 2 short blocks to the OCEAN.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,769
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,053
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,116
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
950 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
222 Coral Rose
222 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1391 sqft
Awesome interior tract location with a nice courtyard view of the common area fountain from the Juliet balcony. Newer carpet recently installed on stairs. Interior custom colored walls just recently painted.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
216 Coral Rose
216 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1280 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse in the prestigious community of Turtle Ridge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ July Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
