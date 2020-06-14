214 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

