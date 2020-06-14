Apartment List
214 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Newport
1 Unit Available
3067 Corte Portofino
3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
2432 sqft
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ziani
1 Unit Available
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Heliotrope Avenue
222 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3822 sqft
Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home is an inviting vacation destination with spacious rooms, volume ceilings, french doors and windows, quality custom

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastbluff
1 Unit Available
2316 Vista Hogar
2316 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1342 sqft
This 3bdrm/2bath end-unit condo in The Bluffs features air conditioning and heat on all three levels. Beautifully appointed with Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceiling and an open hearth, rock veneer, gas burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1600 E Balboa Boulevard
1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3029 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
5605 Seashore Drive
5605 Seashore Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,175
1417 sqft
Highly updated Oceanfront with a great room concept that's hard to beat. This turnkey property sits front row in Newport's premier 56th St. location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Newport Ridge
1 Unit Available
18 Menton
18 Menton, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2313 sqft
First time in market by original owner in the upscale St. Michel community! This Two story home is highly upgraded and has an additional master bedroom on the second floor, with vaulted ceiling and bay windows.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
106 Corsica Drive
106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
984 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
609 Begonia Avenue
609 Begonia Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1881 sqft
One of the BEST QUIET LOCATIONS IN CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE! A custom home rest upon the ocean side of PCH. Close to Begonia park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
617 Carnation 1/2
617 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
This Wonderful Home has Gorgeous Rich Hardwood Flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
116 Collins Avenue
116 Collins Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower unit #116, 1150 square ft. , 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath ... Beach life unit. This home has been completely remodeled, with hardwood floors through out , granite counter tops , new kitchen and appliances, both bathrooms completely redone.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
621 Lido Park Drive
621 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,950
2500 sqft
BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
8 Bluefin Court
8 Bluefin Court, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1879 sqft
This is Very Beautiful End Unit Townhouse, located at the gated community in desired City of Newport Beach near the HOAG Hospital & Pacific Ocean & 1 Coast Highway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
128 44th Street
128 44th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained upper unit right in heart of Newport Peninsula. This highly upgraded, centrally located home is steps from the Beach, just in time for Spring and Summer fun. Some of the amenities include beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Harbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
26 Vienna
26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
2002 sqft
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS),

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Lido Isle
1 Unit Available
222 Via Lorca
222 Via Lorca, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1631 sqft
This classic, rare-to-find single-level Lido Isle residence offers an abundance of outdoor space and is located on a prime, 45' wide (1.5 lots) street-to-strada parcel.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2
513 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
Gorgeous back unit for lease located approximately 2.5 blocks from the ocean. This desirable property captures the true essence of the Corona del Mar Village lifestyle.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Newport Heights
1 Unit Available
439 Catalina Drive
439 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,600
4300 sqft
3D TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbbpvNRivSW&brand=0 A Mediterranean Masterpiece in the heart of highly coveted Newport Heights community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
235 Poinsettia Ave.
235 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3400 sqft
Located on the prestigious 200 block of Corona Del Mar lies this classic European –inspired estate outfitted by a high level of elegance and modern touches.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Newport Center
1 Unit Available
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2817 sqft
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4 Summer House Lane
4 Summer House Ln, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3316 sqft
Great price for a fabulous custom home located in a private cul-de-sac and adjacent to Harbor View Nature Park! The bright and spacious open floor plan has a beautiful views of the nature park and beyond.
City Guide for Newport Beach, CA

Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newport Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newport Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

