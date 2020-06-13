111 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
2 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
158 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1600 E Balboa Boulevard
1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3029 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
64 Sidra Cove
64 Sidra Cove, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3311 sqft
Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
300 Cagney
300 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1066 sqft
Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 Suprema Drive
9 Suprema Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
2027 sqft
Wonderful View! Top floor, top row of Altezza...this beautiful and quiet 2 bedroom, plus den or office, condo affords sweeping panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, Long Beach to Palos Verdes and out towards Downtown LA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1135 E Balboa Boulevard
1135 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
3000 sqft
On the sand between the famed wedge and the Balboa Pier, this beautiful Balboa Peninsula beach home offers panoramic ocean views from each floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,970
.5 - Perch Available 06/21/20 Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tesoro
1 Unit Available
5 Portica
5 Portica, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2691 sqft
Newport Coast Home with Amazing Views 4 bedroom 3 Bath - Check out this awesome 360 tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sPvq4Nt8cWS MUST SEE Panoramic Views, in the inviting gated Tesoro Crest Community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2745 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ziani
1 Unit Available
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Heliotrope Avenue
222 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3822 sqft
Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home is an inviting vacation destination with spacious rooms, volume ceilings, french doors and windows, quality custom

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
210 Opal Front House
210 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
210 Opal Ave.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3067 Corte Portofino
3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
2432 sqft
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trovare
1 Unit Available
4 Tivoli
4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1269 sqft
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021** This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newport Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newport Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

