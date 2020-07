One Uptown Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage coffee bar concierge fire pit package receiving

A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle. Enjoy premier studio, one, two bedroom and penthouse residences, surrounded by cutting-edge amenity spaces, including two pool decks, central paseos, social spaces, one-acre community park, indoor-outdoor athletic facility, and much more! Residents can relish in unparalleled experiences with Club One, featuring lifestyle activities centered around community, convenience, and health and wellness. Contact us today to learn more.