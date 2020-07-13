/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
92 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
143 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
910 Kings Road
910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
2900 sqft
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
1516 W. Oceanfront
1516 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,800
1795 sqft
Breath Taking Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on the Boardwalk of Newport Beach - Oceanfront living at its finest! Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach, on the sand.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
4006 Channel Place
4006 Channel Place, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private access.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Harbor View
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Inquire online for this home in the Bungalows Community! This beautiful two bedroom, two bath home in the middle of the Village offers a beautiful courtyard entrance, upper main living area's vaulted
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Harbor View
3541 Lilac Avenue
3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Blvd.
2700 Ocean Blvd, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2000 sqft
Perched Above the Harbor Entrance is this Spectacular CDM Vacation Home - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available May 2 through June 24, 2020.This lease term will be an initial 2- 3-month lease, possibly longer depending on owner preference.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Newport Heights
523 Tustin Ave
523 Tustin Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1608 sqft
COZY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEWPORT HEIGHTS - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in one of the most desirable locations of Newport Beach.
1 of 53
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
188 Lessay
188 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1943 sqft
Gorgeous, Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home conveniently located on a private corner lot, surrounded by mature trees and a tropical paradise of blooming plants! High vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this spacious home while sunshine
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Newport Shores
415 Lugonia St.
415 Lugonia Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1067 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 415 Lugonia St.
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
62 Corsica Drive
62 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1249 sqft
*** Call or Email Paul for a Private Showing 949-732-0061 or rent@pdcre.com *** SHORT TERM OK. Available May 4th.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Newport Heights
3017 Clay Street
3017 Clay Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1078 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Newport Heights - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home is filled with natural light, character, and charm.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,794
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Beach 3 BedroomsNewport Beach Accessible ApartmentsNewport Beach Apartments under $1,800Newport Beach Apartments under $2,200Newport Beach Apartments under $2,500Newport Beach Apartments under $2,800Newport Beach Apartments with BalconyNewport Beach Apartments with GarageNewport Beach Apartments with GymNewport Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Apartments with PoolNewport Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport Beach Cheap PlacesNewport Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport Beach Furnished ApartmentsNewport Beach Luxury PlacesNewport Beach Pet Friendly PlacesNewport Beach Studio Apartments
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA