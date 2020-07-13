/
/
/
apartments under 2200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
126 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
90 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,769
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,053
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,116
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
950 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ July Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2444 Scholarship
2444 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
895 sqft
Rare Penthouse 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with spectacular views in the Avenue One Complex of Irvine. Custom wood flooring, whirlpool appliances, refrigerator plus individual washer/dryer closet are included.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2233 Martin
2233 Martin, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1111 sqft
This unit comes with 2 Assigned parking space.1bedroom + 1den ,can be another bedroom,The Metropolitan is a guard gated community with lush landscaping and excellent amenities such as pool/spa, gym and clubhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
1230 Scholarship
1230 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
734 sqft
Newer condo in Avenue One complex with excellent location near airport, shopping, entertainment major businesses and UC Irvine. This beautiful condo is on the second floor and features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private patio.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2256 Scholarship
2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1052 sqft
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
734 sqft
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Newport Beach
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
52 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
73 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
55 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Beach 3 BedroomsNewport Beach Accessible ApartmentsNewport Beach Apartments under $1,800Newport Beach Apartments under $2,200Newport Beach Apartments under $2,500
Newport Beach Apartments under $2,800Newport Beach Apartments with BalconyNewport Beach Apartments with GarageNewport Beach Apartments with GymNewport Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA