apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
105 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with pool
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
92 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
143 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
4 Units Available
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
1 Unit Available
Harbor Ridge
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.
1 Unit Available
Bayview
80 Baycrest Court
80 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1019 sqft
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright.
1 Unit Available
Harbor View Homes
1946 Port Locksleigh Place
1946 Port Locksleigh Place, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,850
4171 sqft
Built in 2000 by Robert McCarthy, this spacious floor plan is comprised of 5 bedrooms (all upstairs), 4.5 bathrooms, plus a main level bonus room convenient as a private home office or playroom.
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
67 Anjou
67 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1740 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the gated community of "The Summit" in Newport Coast. Shopping centers, hiking trails and parks are just a short walk outside the front door.
1 Unit Available
Big Canyon
59 Sea Pine Lane
59 Sea Pine Lane, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1197 sqft
njoy the peace and serenity of the beautiful views of the Big Canyon Country Club Golf Course from this luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
84 Lessay
84 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Fully-furnished 3 Bd/3Ba fully-furnished detached home in luxurious Newport Coast. Ideally located within the gated community of Sancerre and perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, corner lot with Park Views.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
4 Highpoint
4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4088 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space.
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge North
19 Ferrand
19 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3621 sqft
Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living
1 Unit Available
Harbor Ridge
26 Vienna
26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
2002 sqft
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS),
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Newport Center
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2817 sqft
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island.
1 Unit Available
Harbor View Homes
1723 Port Abbey Place
1723 Port Abbey Place, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2058 sqft
This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located in the coveted Port Streets neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
100 SCHOLZ PLAZA 208
100 Scholz Plaza, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
961 sqft
2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH MASTER SUITES CONDO. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPERATE DINNING AREA OFF KITCHEN. LIGHT AND BRIGHT. TWO PARKING IN GARAGE SIDE BY SIDE. AMENITIES INCLUDE BEAUTIFUL POOL, JACUZZI, GYM AND CLUB HOUSE.
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
601 Lido Park Drive
601 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
1873 sqft
You Have To See It To Believe It. The most beautiful condo in Newport Beach with the best view and ultimate lifestyle. Design. Elegance. View.
1 Unit Available
Bayside
1605 Arch Bay Drive
1605 Arch Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2724 sqft
This crown jewel at the Harbor Cove guard-gated community boasts a panoramic, unobstructed view of the back bay. It is also conveniently located in close proximity to the Fashion Island and Balboa Island.
1 Unit Available
950 Cagney Lane
950 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1297 sqft
Top floor, vaulted ceiling, skylights and an amazing Oceanview from every corner! Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo perfectly situated in a quiet corner of Villa Balboa. Far from Coast Highway or Superior street noise.
1 Unit Available
3 Starfish Court
3 Starfish Court, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1412 sqft
This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath Newport Terrace townhome located at the end of 19th street is very private. This home is located at the edge of the nature reserve park. The home has a one car enclosed garage and a single car carport (covered).
Newport Beach Apartments under $2,800Newport Beach Apartments with BalconyNewport Beach Apartments with GarageNewport Beach Apartments with GymNewport Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Apartments with Pool
