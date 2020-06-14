Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with garage

Newport Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
159 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
701 Larkspur Avenue
701 Larkspur Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
775 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Corona del Mar Village. This home has new blinds, new paint, new refrigerator and ready for move in. Patio area and one car garage with hooks ups for Washer and dryer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3067 Corte Portofino
3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
2432 sqft
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trovare
1 Unit Available
4 Tivoli
4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
3312 W. Oceanfront Available 06/16/20 Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Corsica Drive
137 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
920 sqft
Great Condo in Newport Beach - Located just off Bison between Jamboree and MacArthur is a quiet condominium complex with community pool. This is a two bedroom, 1 Jack & Jill bath upper unit condo with a large patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ziani
1 Unit Available
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1269 sqft
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021** This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2745 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
210 Opal Front House
210 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
210 Opal Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
217 19th St. B
217 19th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
217 19th St. B Available 07/06/20 Newport Peninsula 2 Bedroom Close to Beach & Bay - One of the best locations on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located close to the Newport Pier, bay-front, and beach.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
302 35th Street
302 35th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1600 E Balboa Boulevard
1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3029 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
64 Sidra Cove
64 Sidra Cove, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3311 sqft
Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
300 Cagney
300 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1066 sqft
Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9 Suprema Drive
9 Suprema Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
2027 sqft
Wonderful View! Top floor, top row of Altezza...this beautiful and quiet 2 bedroom, plus den or office, condo affords sweeping panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, Long Beach to Palos Verdes and out towards Downtown LA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Newport Ridge
1 Unit Available
18 Menton
18 Menton, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2313 sqft
First time in market by original owner in the upscale St. Michel community! This Two story home is highly upgraded and has an additional master bedroom on the second floor, with vaulted ceiling and bay windows.
City Guide for Newport Beach, CA

Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newport Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

