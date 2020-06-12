/
2 bedroom apartments
265 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Central Newport Beach
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)
Ziani
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with
Harbor Ridge
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.
Trovare
4 Tivoli
4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.
West Newport Beach
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1269 sqft
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021** This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom
North Harbor View
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM.
137 Corsica Drive
137 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
920 sqft
Great Condo in Newport Beach - Located just off Bison between Jamboree and MacArthur is a quiet condominium complex with community pool. This is a two bedroom, 1 Jack & Jill bath upper unit condo with a large patio.
Central Newport Beach
217 19th St. B
217 19th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
217 19th St. B Available 07/06/20 Newport Peninsula 2 Bedroom Close to Beach & Bay - One of the best locations on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located close to the Newport Pier, bay-front, and beach.
West Newport Beach
202 29th Street
202 29th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
700 sqft
Enjoy life at the beach in a yellow cottage with recent updates and classic charm. Steps to the beach, grocery store, and dozens of restaurants.
4217 Hilaria Way
4217 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area.
106 Corsica Drive
106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
984 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy
North Harbor View
2500 Bungalow Place
2500 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1818 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home!! Very quiet corner location. Finishes include hardwood, stainless and granite. Very clean & bright home. Two car garage w/epoxy floors and storage cabinets. Both ensuite bedrooms upstairs. Nice quiet front patio.
18 Gretel Ct
18 Gretel Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1508 sqft
Beautiful updated Newport Beach Townhouse. Granite counters in the kitchen with subway tile backsplash. Italian wood grain tile in the kitchen dining room and 3 bathrooms. Plantation shutters on all windows. Custom maple wall computer unit.
Harbor Ridge
26 Vienna
26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
2002 sqft
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS),
Lido Isle
222 Via Lorca
222 Via Lorca, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1631 sqft
This classic, rare-to-find single-level Lido Isle residence offers an abundance of outdoor space and is located on a prime, 45' wide (1.5 lots) street-to-strada parcel.
Bayview
12 Baycrest Court
12 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1015 sqft
Live in Newport Beach in this Popular Baycrest Court second story end unit in a great gated community. Easy Entrance from Jamboree Road and Bayview. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a Full sized 2 car detached garage & located next to the guest parking.
West Newport Beach
4006 Channel Place
4006 Channel Place, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private access.
Balboa Peninsula Point
702 E Oceanfront B
702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1171 sqft
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm.
89 Corsica Drive
89 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1005 sqft
*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0075 or email homes@pdcre.com *** Highly sought after townhome in Corsica Villas is minutes away from the beach, Fashion Island, and 73 toll road.
