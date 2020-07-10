120 Luxury Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
146 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,329
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
506 Poinsettia Avenue
506 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
900 sqft
506 Poinsettia is a charming front unit located within walking distance to the heart of CDM.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
505 Acacia Avenue
505 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Enviably located South of PCH minutes from the beach in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village, this three bedroom, three bathroom home boasts a bright, open floor plan and multiple sunny decks and patios for premier indoor-outdoor living.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Isle
103 Via Yella
103 Via Yella, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1146 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful, turnkey 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, property in one of the most coveted locations in all of Lido Isle. This fully furnished lease comes with lots of upgrades and is a single-story home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
67 Anjou
67 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1740 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the gated community of "The Summit" in Newport Coast. Shopping centers, hiking trails and parks are just a short walk outside the front door.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
411 39th Street
411 39th St, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
1603 sqft
BRAND NEW RESIDENCE ON NEWPORT ISLAND. Classic style and modern luxury abound in this latest custom residence by SAILHOUSE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
910 Kings Road
910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
2900 sqft
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Bluff
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
310 Vista Trucha Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
111 E. Edgewater
111 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 1 Parking space Dishwasher Shared Washer/Dryer Executive

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Cove
50 Timor Sea
50 Timor Sea, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
3833 sqft
Expansive Ocean & Catalina Views from this 4 Bedroom Home in Guard Gated Crystal Cove - Enjoy 270 degree ocean views from one of the best lots in Newport Coast. This 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home, offered on a month to month basis with a two week minimum. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
1001 Cliff Drive
1001 Cliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1985 sqft
Quaint and charming three bedroom and two and a half bath furnished rental located on desirable CLIFF Drive. Wood floors, large living room and tile bathrooms. Two main floor bedrooms. Master on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Balboa Peninsula Point
1541 E Ocean Boulevard
1541 East Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1788 sqft
Price shown is per week. Weekly rental, NOT a long term rental. Call for multi-week pricing. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Heights
2501 E 16th Street
2501 East 16th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1904 sqft
Located at the end of a row of private townhouses in Newport Heights, this home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a downstairs powder room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
84 Lessay
84 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Fully-furnished 3 Bd/3Ba fully-furnished detached home in luxurious Newport Coast. Ideally located within the gated community of Sancerre and perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, corner lot with Park Views.

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
4 Highpoint
4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4088 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
1516 W. Oceanfront
1516 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,800
1795 sqft
Breath Taking Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on the Boardwalk of Newport Beach - Oceanfront living at its finest! Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach, on the sand.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
107 24th St.
107 24th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Available for multi-month stay) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Available for multi-month stay) 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 2 Parking spaces Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Executive housing Rooftop deck Ocean view No

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge North
19 Ferrand
19 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3621 sqft
Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living

