accessible apartments
59 Accessible Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
621 Lido Park Drive
621 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,950
2500 sqft
BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
3541 Lilac Avenue
3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
5045 Scholarship
5045 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
1175 sqft
Turnkey and Move In Ready. This beautiful light filled high rise home offers fantastic views of the hills above the wildlife sanctuary by day and city light and neighborhood views at night.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
8044 Scholarship
8044 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,550
1188 sqft
***Call Veronica for Showing 714-336-5551***This adorable turnkey single level home offers the finest finishes and ammenities in Irvine's most exclusive high rise community known as The Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
165 Tribeca
165 Tribeca, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
2532 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful Townhome is located in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
257 Magnolia Street
257 Magnolia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,500
2291 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to lease an 8 Bedroom, 5 Bath House in the City of Costa Mesa. This home could have the potential for a Residential Care Facility, Board & Care, or Hospice Care. Bedrooms have a private entrance.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
734 sqft
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
20371 Bluffside Circle
20371 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,350
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a renter who can start July 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
199 Alicante Aisle Available 07/06/20 Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University Park
1 Unit Available
3 Bayberry Way
3 Bayberry Way, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2268 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded home with attached 2-car garage. Newer carpet, newer light balls, newer curtains, upstairs installed newer blinders, kitchen upgrades including a newer oven, newer counter top, newer backsplash, and more modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3145 Via Vista
3145 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1079 sqft
Single story unit, Casa Vista, there is no nobody above or below. there is no steps in inside nor no steps to get in the unit. This unit has 2 BR and 2 Bath rooms. Laminated floor through out, except bath rooms are tiled floor.
