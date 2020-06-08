All apartments in Newport Beach
2220 Alta Vista Drive

Location

2220 Alta Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous remodeled home on an oversized lot in picturesque East Bluff! Enter light and bright home with new painted inside & out and new floors and new landscaping. Completely remodeled open kitchen with all the amenities including kitchen nook, center isle and stainless appliances, wine built-in cabinetry, granite counters and more! Main floor bedroom with full bath is adjacent to the living room with built-in cabinets and French doors leading to expansive backyard. There, you will with enjoy Southern California weather year around with amenities including stone fireplace and covered loggia with outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. Upstairs large master suite with spacious walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom featuring separate soaking tub, marble shower and dual sinks. Three additional bedrooms round out the upstairs level. Close to award winning schools, world class shopping, tennis/swim club, golf courses, walking trails and the Back Bay bike trails. Walking distance to Corona Del Mar High school and a few minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island & the beaches . Call 949-678-1001 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
2220 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 2220 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

