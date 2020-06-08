2220 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous remodeled home on an oversized lot in picturesque East Bluff! Enter light and bright home with new painted inside & out and new floors and new landscaping. Completely remodeled open kitchen with all the amenities including kitchen nook, center isle and stainless appliances, wine built-in cabinetry, granite counters and more! Main floor bedroom with full bath is adjacent to the living room with built-in cabinets and French doors leading to expansive backyard. There, you will with enjoy Southern California weather year around with amenities including stone fireplace and covered loggia with outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. Upstairs large master suite with spacious walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom featuring separate soaking tub, marble shower and dual sinks. Three additional bedrooms round out the upstairs level. Close to award winning schools, world class shopping, tennis/swim club, golf courses, walking trails and the Back Bay bike trails. Walking distance to Corona Del Mar High school and a few minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island & the beaches . Call 949-678-1001 to schedule a showing