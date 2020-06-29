All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 13 2020

18 Rosemary

18 Rosemary · No Longer Available
Location

18 Rosemary, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful and bright 2 story end unit. No one above or below. Move in ready condition. Newer kitchen cabinets, countertop, custom backsplash. Newer refrigerator, and dishwasher. Newer flooring, including carpet. All bathrooms have been remodeled with newer shower. Convenient inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Located in Woodbridge community with great amenities, including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, and much, much more. Come and view this beauty condo today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Rosemary have any available units?
18 Rosemary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Rosemary have?
Some of 18 Rosemary's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Rosemary currently offering any rent specials?
18 Rosemary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Rosemary pet-friendly?
No, 18 Rosemary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Rosemary offer parking?
No, 18 Rosemary does not offer parking.
Does 18 Rosemary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Rosemary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Rosemary have a pool?
Yes, 18 Rosemary has a pool.
Does 18 Rosemary have accessible units?
No, 18 Rosemary does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Rosemary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Rosemary has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Rosemary have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Rosemary does not have units with air conditioning.

