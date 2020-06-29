18 Rosemary

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Beautiful and bright 2 story end unit. No one above or below. Move in ready condition. Newer kitchen cabinets, countertop, custom backsplash. Newer refrigerator, and dishwasher. Newer flooring, including carpet. All bathrooms have been remodeled with newer shower. Convenient inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Located in Woodbridge community with great amenities, including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, and much, much more. Come and view this beauty condo today!