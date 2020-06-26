All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 161 Rose Arch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
161 Rose Arch
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:08 PM

161 Rose Arch

161 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

161 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Very desirable Cypress Village Condo – Caserta * 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths * 1182 SF of quality living area with upgrades throughout * Wood floors, ceramic tile, designer carpet, neutral color custom paint * Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and center island, Bosch stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, electric wall oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher * Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub * Attached 2-car garage with epoxy floor * Beautiful community * Close to schools, parks, pools, recreation, shopping and dining * Rental includes refrigerator, washer & dryer *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Rose Arch have any available units?
161 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 161 Rose Arch have?
Some of 161 Rose Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
161 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 161 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 161 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 161 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Rose Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Rose Arch have a pool?
Yes, 161 Rose Arch has a pool.
Does 161 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 161 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology