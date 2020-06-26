161 Rose Arch

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Very desirable Cypress Village Condo – Caserta * 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths * 1182 SF of quality living area with upgrades throughout * Wood floors, ceramic tile, designer carpet, neutral color custom paint * Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and center island, Bosch stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, electric wall oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher * Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub * Attached 2-car garage with epoxy floor * Beautiful community * Close to schools, parks, pools, recreation, shopping and dining * Rental includes refrigerator, washer & dryer *