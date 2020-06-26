161 Rose Arch

Amenities
*Very desirable Cypress Village Condo – Caserta * 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths * 1182 SF of quality living area with upgrades throughout * Wood floors, ceramic tile, designer carpet, neutral color custom paint * Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and center island, Bosch stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, electric wall oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher * Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub * Attached 2-car garage with epoxy floor * Beautiful community * Close to schools, parks, pools, recreation, shopping and dining * Rental includes refrigerator, washer & dryer *