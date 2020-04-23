16201 Ganges Ln.

Amenities
Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at Sunset Cove Apartments only minutes away from the lovely Huntington Beach Pier. This Multi-Family is located in a peaceful community and within walking distance to Shopping centers, Restaurants, Banks, Downtown Huntington Beach, Public Transportation, and more. Building Amenities include: -Carport -BBQ area -Laundry Facilities - Pool.
