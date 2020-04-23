All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

16201 Ganges Ln.

16201 Ganges Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16201 Ganges Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at Sunset Cove Apartments only minutes away from the lovely Huntington Beach Pier. This Multi-Family is located in a peaceful community and within walking distance to Shopping centers, Restaurants, Banks, Downtown Huntington Beach, Public Transportation, and more. Building Amenities include: -Carport -BBQ area -Laundry Facilities - Pool.
Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, BBQ, Pets OK.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have any available units?
16201 Ganges Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16201 Ganges Ln. have?
Some of 16201 Ganges Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16201 Ganges Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
16201 Ganges Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16201 Ganges Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16201 Ganges Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 16201 Ganges Ln. does offer parking.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16201 Ganges Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 16201 Ganges Ln. has a pool.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have accessible units?
No, 16201 Ganges Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16201 Ganges Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16201 Ganges Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16201 Ganges Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
