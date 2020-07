Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub courtyard green community parking bike storage internet access lobby package receiving trash valet

eaves Huntington Beach, located in Orange County and minutes fron the beach, offers one and two bedroom apartments that include stacked washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens, a private balcony or patio. Select apartments feature newly renovated kitchens and baths with quartz countertops, new cabinetry, hard surface plank flooring, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. This pet friendly community also includes a fitness center, pool and spa, and barbecue and picnic areas.