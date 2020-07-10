/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
120 Luxury Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
34 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,198
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,041
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Washington
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7562 Seaspring Dr #201
7562 Seaspring Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upper Unit Condo in Pacific Ranch Gated Community - Resort style living close to beach in Pacific Ranch Gated Community. Living room has gas fireplace which flows into the separate dining room area off of the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527
21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1197 sqft
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Yorktown
203 Oswego Ave.
203 Oswego Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
310 LAKE STREET # 313
310 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1043 sqft
310 LAKE STREET # 313 Available 08/01/20 SUMMER LIVING!!! IN HB CONDO - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit is Located in the Huntington Bayshore Community and Across the Street from the BEACH!! This End Unit is Located on the 3rd Floor with
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
704 Lake Street
704 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1387 sqft
Call Lisa Karos at Re/Max to see this terrific townhome. It doesn't get better than this convenient location just blocks from the Ocean in beautiful downtown Huntington Beach.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
711 Pacific Coast
711 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
968 sqft
Vacation the California Dream in this fabulous Oceanfront Condo right on the Sand! Never-ending Views of the Pacific Ocean from every window.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
3262 FALKLAND Circle
3262 Falkland Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
1800 sqft
Huntington Harbor Dream Home! This Stunning, turnkey, top of the line, one-story, harbor view, furnished, Single Family home with a 45-foot exclusive boat dock was completely renovated & finished in 2017.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
1610 Pacific Coast
1610 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3826 sqft
CALL LISA KAROS TO SEE THIS oceanfront RENTAL. 714-335-4546 This One of a kind CUSTOM OCEANFRONT ESTATE has Sprawling Panoramic Forever Ocean Views at every level!. Huntington Beach Pier & Catalina are directly in front of you.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
616 13th Street
616 13th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
You will love this open and airy apartment. This unit is located over the garage with private entrance, large 2 bedrooms with 1.75 Bathrooms. Beautiful walk in shower. 1 large enclosed garage with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield
715 Owen Dr.
715 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 COMPLETELY NEW Huntington Beach Home - Property Id: 313041 BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Completely remodeled home from top to bottom, with high end finishes, including new roof, three new bathrooms, new kitchen and appliances, huge
