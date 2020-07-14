Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access gym on-site laundry carport

Residents at Huntington Continental embrace the idyllic beach-town life. Soak up the sun and relax by the sea any time you please with the beach less than a mile from your beautiful apartment home. And only a few minutes away from the Pier, Main Street and Meadowlark Golf Club, Huntington Continental places you near all the area's greatest attractions. Make the most of your leisure time by biking along the shore or discovering coveted local food at eateries. At the end of each day, come home to the peaceful and verdant apartment community of Huntington Continental. Choose your home from roomy, well-designed one and two bedroom apartment floor plans featuring a huge balcony or deck, spacious closets, and ceiling fans. Unwind in our swimming pool and barbecue area, and get to know the residents of this small, tight-knit community.