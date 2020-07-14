All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like Huntington Continental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
Huntington Continental
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Huntington Continental

17101 Springdale St · (714) 203-6641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 Off Security Deposit!
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Continental.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
gym
on-site laundry
carport
Residents at Huntington Continental embrace the idyllic beach-town life. Soak up the sun and relax by the sea any time you please with the beach less than a mile from your beautiful apartment home. And only a few minutes away from the Pier, Main Street and Meadowlark Golf Club, Huntington Continental places you near all the area's greatest attractions. Make the most of your leisure time by biking along the shore or discovering coveted local food at eateries. At the end of each day, come home to the peaceful and verdant apartment community of Huntington Continental. Choose your home from roomy, well-designed one and two bedroom apartment floor plans featuring a huge balcony or deck, spacious closets, and ceiling fans. Unwind in our swimming pool and barbecue area, and get to know the residents of this small, tight-knit community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 (first pet), $250 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Continental have any available units?
Huntington Continental has 4 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Huntington Continental have?
Some of Huntington Continental's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Continental currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Continental is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off Security Deposit!
Is Huntington Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Continental is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Continental offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Continental offers parking.
Does Huntington Continental have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington Continental offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Continental have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Continental has a pool.
Does Huntington Continental have accessible units?
No, Huntington Continental does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Continental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Continental has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Continental have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Continental has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Huntington Continental?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity