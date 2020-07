Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Beach & Ocean Apartment Homes bring LUXE living to California's Surf City, USA. Combined with perfect weather, sandy beaches, fun nightlife, and shopping destinations stretching from the 405 to the Pacific Ocean, living at Beach & Ocean means enjoying the best of Southern California. Here you’ll discover coastal design and the quality you’re looking for in an apartment home. The community offers a 24-hour fitness studio, sky lounge with bbq grills and ocean views, and an exclusive club room. These Huntington Beach apartments feature custom cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring throughout the living areas. From the design to the location, Beach & Ocean is in a class of its own. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!