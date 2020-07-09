/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:44 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with pool
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1207 sqft
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5071 Dorado Drive
5071 Dorado Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Amenities, Fresh Ocean Breezes! Just steps to the public trails @Bolsa Chica Wetlands/Mesa and just around the corner to the Pacific Ocean! Cozy Wrap around Fireplace in Living and Dining Rooms, two Sliding Doors lead to deck, Spacious
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20251 Cape Coral Lane
20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Property in a great location of Seabridge ! End unit facing south with Great Ocean breezes ! 3 sides of natural light - Kitchen has granite plus a Breakfast Bar - Living room has a wonderful fireplace plus a media niche made into a
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
18662 Park Meadow Lane
18662 Park Meadow Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1543 sqft
This 3BR, 3BTH home in the gated community of Greystone Keys is in a perfect location backing to a greenbelt. Enter the foyer to the large living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bathes the whole area in natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7402 Coho Drive
7402 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful Pacific Ranch Townhouse. Gated security with security guard. Two bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs with private bathroom. Half bathroom on main living floor. Quiet location overlooking greenbelt.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8685 Merced Cir Circle
8685 Merced Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDS - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE 55 + COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS POPULAR LAGUNA MODEL HAS AN ENCLOSED SUN-ROOM, AND IS CLOSE TO PARKING AND THE GARAGE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20322 Portview Circle
20322 Portview Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1104 sqft
Wonderfully recently refreshed and renovated this Seabridge condo is not to be missed. This large 2 bedroom offers great light, high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Great corner location overlooking the stream with plenty of private patio space.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
17048 Bluewater Lane
17048 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
779 sqft
Waterfront downstairs corner with a boat dock #21, Carport #108,Outside Parking #124. Welcome to Bluewater Lane! A cozy Waterfront property located in the Coastal Community of Sea Harbour. Relax on your waterfront patio.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19462 Pompano Lane
19462 Pompano Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2784 sqft
Most popular private floor plan, end unit in Pacific Ranch featuring open living/dining room, family room with attached balcony and a large kitchen with inviting nook area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newland
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Adams
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
6325 Princeville Circle
6325 Princeville Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2858 sqft
Absolutely stunning,one-of-a-kind expanded single story on large 9,000 sq ft lot backing to a greenbelt on the corner of a very private cul-de-sac with pool & spa in the ocean-close,guard-gated comm.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
19281 Surf Drive
19281 Surf Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2142 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! The community of Surfcrest offers resort living w/ pool, spa, bbq's, lush landscaping and impeccably well maintained grounds.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7341 Coho Drive
7341 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Great location and price. Condo in Huntington Beach. End Unit. No one above or below. Private gated community. Many upgrades. Won't last long!! Property just rehabbed. All new downstairs flooring, new paint. Ready to move in and enjoy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
19376 Maidstone Lane
19376 Maidstone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
2029 sqft
Location, Location, Location; 2Blocks to beach, this stunning & remodeled , executive home has 2050 SF, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath, and a 2 car-attached garage. Great location in a resort-style-living in the exclusive SeaCliff on the Greens in HB.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
19595 Oakdale Lane
19595 Oakdale Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
2189 sqft
Beautiful Seacliff on the Greens community just steps to the ocean, Seacliff Country Club and downtown. Open floor plan includes exquisite stone flooring in the entry, dining room, family room, kitchen and downstairs bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5461 Bonanza Drive
5461 Bonanza Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1389 sqft
This adorable light and bright single level townhome in Fernhill. It has two bathrooms, two bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen that is open to the dining area and its lovely living room with a fireplace.
1 of 37
Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
21246 Alanis Circle
21246 Alanis Cir, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1670 sqft
Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Sea Cove Plan 1 Private End Unit, Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to the Beach, Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach, Shopping, Dining, Huntington Beach Pier, 5-Star
1 of 27
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool