Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving playground shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Lease today for 6 weeks free on select homes. Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Coming soon Luce is a brand new and more inspired way to live in Huntington Beach. Offering dynamically designed floor plans and resort-style amenities as well as being located at the southwest corner of Edinger Avenue and Gothard Street, only four miles from the Pacific Ocean.