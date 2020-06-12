/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
43 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
46 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
25 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
19 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9602 Pettswood Drive
9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1174 sqft
9602 Pettswood Drive Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * Newly Renovated End Unit * Premium
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
203 Oswego Ave.
203 Oswego Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1900 Pacific Coast
1900 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1362 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Newly Renovated! This unit is simply breathtaking. Step into your 180 Degree Ocean View Oasis in Downtown Huntington Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of the white water and sand.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7812 Mandrell Drive
7812 Mandrell Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Nice 2bed/2bath apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Huntington Beach. Updated kitchen with lovely cabinets, granite countertops, and stove/oven. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Wall heater inside the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16912 Sims Lane
16912 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath + Den. New carpet, paint and appliances. Den has been converted into 3rd bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups, 2 assigned parking spots. 5 minute drive to the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16662 Goldenwest Street
16662 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
4580 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment located on Goldenwest, right next to Murdy Park and Community Center. Two story unit. Both bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. This unit comes with 1 shared garage parking spot.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2322 Whitesands
2322 Whitesands Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New gas range and dishwasher! New counter tops and sink. New carpet throughout. Property comes with a one car garage and multiple parking places. Back patio and private patio off of the master bedroom.
