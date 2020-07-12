/
washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Washington, Huntington Beach, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8131 San Angelo Drive 20
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
Unit 20 Available 07/20/20 NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7912-7922 Aldrich Dr.
7912 Aldrich Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1025 sqft
This Multi-Family is located at 7912-7922 Aldrich Dr. Huntington Beach, CA. This property is walking distance to Bella Terra and Target, one mile from Golden West College, minutes from the 405 freeway and 6 miles to the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16623 Arbor Circle
16623 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Lovely ground level Condo in the peaceful Harbor Gardens community. No one above or below you! This home has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a shared 2 car garage. There are also two extra sheds for storage and a community laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7892 Holt Dr 7
7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318 This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
21 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
887 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7762 Liberty Dr.
7762 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2500 sqft
BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! - 3-bed 2.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2,000 square ft. (4 miles from the beach) unit with a 2 car garage and brand new appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher).
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16922 Limelight Circle #B
16922 Limelight Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
946 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Upper Unit Apartment with Parking - This two bedroom upper condo has a two-car carport with storage. All new paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6712 Sun Drive #D
6712 Sun Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1161 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed end-unit townhome in Huntington Beach! - Move-in ready three bed end-unit townhome featuring beautiful vinyl plank flooring on the main level and remodeled kitchen and baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7776 Liberty Dr
7776 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2500 sqft
Brand New Construction Minutes From The Beach!! - BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! 3-bed 2.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2500 square ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7766 Liberty Dr.
7766 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2550 sqft
Brand New Construction Minutes From The Beach!! - BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! 3-bed 3.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2550 square ft.
