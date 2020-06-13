/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM
155 Cheap Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
24 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,805
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
731 Owen Dr.
731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
8131 San Angelo Drive
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas. Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak View
1 Unit Available
7812 Mandrell Drive
7812 Mandrell Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Nice 2bed/2bath apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Huntington Beach. Updated kitchen with lovely cabinets, granite countertops, and stove/oven. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Wall heater inside the unit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Fountain Valley
6 Units Available
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Costa Mesa
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fountain Valley
21 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
130 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,469
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
90 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,731
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
46 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,479
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool