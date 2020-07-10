/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
34 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
Goldenwest
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,041
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7562 Seaspring Dr #201
7562 Seaspring Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upper Unit Condo in Pacific Ranch Gated Community - Resort style living close to beach in Pacific Ranch Gated Community. Living room has gas fireplace which flows into the separate dining room area off of the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527
21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1197 sqft
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
310 LAKE STREET # 313
310 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1043 sqft
310 LAKE STREET # 313 Available 08/01/20 SUMMER LIVING!!! IN HB CONDO - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit is Located in the Huntington Bayshore Community and Across the Street from the BEACH!! This End Unit is Located on the 3rd Floor with
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5552 Fernhill Cir A
5552 Fernhill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
900 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Golf Course View - Property Id: 314788 Downstairs right across from the golf course, tile flooring, large living room with an attached dining room, dual pane windows, patio, 1full & 1/4 baths, 2 bedrooms with
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
18706 Fairfax Lane
18706 Fairfax Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Great Family Neighborhood in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 129846 4 Bedrooms *Master with walk in closet, separate toilet closet, bathtub, shower, 2 sinks *2 nice size bedrooms with a hall bathroom, separate toilet/shower
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams
19908 Sheffield Lane - Sheffield
19908 Sheffield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1254 sqft
Bright and Sunny 4 Bedroom Townhome - 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom New Paint New Flooring Spacious Patio for entertaining Washer/Dryer included, inside unit Amenities included CALL JIM DALY AT 714.292.7869 FOR APPT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907135)
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Yorktown
715 Ashland Drive
715 Ashland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1588 sqft
Huntington Beach Townhouse close to Downtown HB - This spacious home is located in the picturesque community of La Cuesta Racquet Club in Huntington Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5071 Dorado Drive
5071 Dorado Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Amenities, Fresh Ocean Breezes! Just steps to the public trails @Bolsa Chica Wetlands/Mesa and just around the corner to the Pacific Ocean! Cozy Wrap around Fireplace in Living and Dining Rooms, two Sliding Doors lead to deck, Spacious
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
20251 Cape Coral Lane
20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Property in a great location of Seabridge ! End unit facing south with Great Ocean breezes ! 3 sides of natural light - Kitchen has granite plus a Breakfast Bar - Living room has a wonderful fireplace plus a media niche made into a
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
8685 Merced Cir Circle
8685 Merced Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDS - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE 55 + COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS POPULAR LAGUNA MODEL HAS AN ENCLOSED SUN-ROOM, AND IS CLOSE TO PARKING AND THE GARAGE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Oak View
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
16861 Newland Street
16861 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This front unit with a private patio has an open floorplan.
