/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
61 Accessible Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
20371 Bluffside Circle
20371 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,350
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a renter who can start July 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,778
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cypress
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Belmont Shore
1 Unit Available
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
621 Lido Park Drive
621 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,950
2500 sqft
BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
257 Magnolia Street
257 Magnolia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,500
2291 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to lease an 8 Bedroom, 5 Bath House in the City of Costa Mesa. This home could have the potential for a Residential Care Facility, Board & Care, or Hospice Care. Bedrooms have a private entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,577
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Platinum Triangle
10 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,835
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,930
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool