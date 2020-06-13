Apartment List
CA
huntington beach
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

221 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
8131 San Angelo Drive
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas. Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4682 Warner Ave Unit B204
4682 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1234 sqft
4682 WARNER AVE UNIT B204 HUNTINGTON BEACH (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Spacious resort style harbor condo for rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1234 square feet in gated community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1207 sqft
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19571 Summer Grove Lane
19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,695
3608 sqft
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
2005 DELAWARE STREET
2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE
19905 Derbyshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
506 17th Street
506 17th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1299 sqft
This is a beautifully remodeled single level downtown unit just a few blocks from the beach. Complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, inside laundry, air conditioner AND a single car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Oak View
1 Unit Available
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1900 Pacific Coast
1900 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1362 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Newly Renovated! This unit is simply breathtaking. Step into your 180 Degree Ocean View Oasis in Downtown Huntington Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of the white water and sand.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
222 Portland Avenue
222 Portland Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2600 sqft
Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1111 Lake Street
1111 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1076 sqft
Welcome to Downtown Lake Park Are. This is a custom Built Ranch Style Home, Located on the back of the lot, away from busy traffic. Private laundry in the garage. Can fit 2 cars in the garage and one car parked in front of garage on pad.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15041 Drake Lane
15041 Drake Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1392 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
2322 Whitesands
2322 Whitesands Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New gas range and dishwasher! New counter tops and sink. New carpet throughout. Property comes with a one car garage and multiple parking places. Back patio and private patio off of the master bedroom.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1702 Lake Street
1702 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
2692 sqft
Come and enjoy this wonderful home in the beloved Lake St in HB! Entertaining family & friends is a breeze in the spacious living room or on the beautiful patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8766 Tulare Drive
8766 Tulare Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1099 sqft
Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7645 Bay Drive
7645 Bay Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus 1 bath unit in the Las Brisas gated community. This community offers amenities such as a Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, BBQ Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Huntington Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Huntington Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

