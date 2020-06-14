/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM
87 Furnished Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
21263 Elda Circle
21263 Elda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3165 sqft
Sumptuous beach home served up on a silver platter! Here is the perfect residence for those discriminating clients who require tasteful, elegant surroundings in a prime location.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
20371 Bluffside Circle
20371 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,350
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a renter who can start July 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1508 Olive Ave
1508 Olive Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Pacific Coast
1200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
781 sqft
OCEAN VIEW PENTHOUSE with Vaulted Ceilings & Completely Furnished! Available May 1, 2020! Pierhouse is a gated community with a Resort style pool located on Pacific Coast Highway near Downtown and The Huntington Beach Pier.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Palm Avenue
712 Palm Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1151 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! This unique, Historic Spanish Revival home, around the corner from Main street is where you want to stay in Surf City USA! It is walking distance to the beach, pier, Pacific City outdoor mall, restaurants, pubs, cafés,
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Main Street
711 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2068 sqft
This bright and fully renovated single level 1937 Spanish style beach bungalow has all the modern amenities you want while preserving the antique custom finishes and charm you appreciate.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9442 Tiki Circle
9442 Tiki Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1453 sqft
The Tiki House is California Dreaming, come to life, in this spectacular ENTERTAINER'S HOME that is walking distance to the sand and sea.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
520 12th Street
520 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
997 sqft
Adorable single family home located on a double lot, 5 blocks from the beach! Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with a spacious sun room in the back.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Pacific Coast Highway
711 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
968 sqft
This unit comes completely furnished. It is a great rental unit. You only need your food and clothes. Great place to spend some vacation time. Only Complex on the Sand in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8565 Sierra Circle
8565 Sierra Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1072 sqft
COME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE - CORNER MARINA MODEL CONDO. THIS FABULOUS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK, JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2213 American Ave B
2213 American Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Costa Mesa attached garage - Property Id: 289820 2 bed 1 bath attached garage large yard - (no pets) washer dryer hookups newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom tile and vinyl flooring (construction still in progress) Apply at TurboTenant:
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Central Costa Mesa
89 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,731
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
132 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,467
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
