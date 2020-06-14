Apartment List
211 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with garage

Huntington Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1624 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2709 sqft
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
203 Oswego Ave.
203 Oswego Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19571 Summer Grove Lane
19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,695
3608 sqft
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
2005 DELAWARE STREET
2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4682 Warner Ave Unit B204
4682 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1234 sqft
4682 WARNER AVE UNIT B204 HUNTINGTON BEACH (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Spacious resort style harbor condo for rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1234 square feet in gated community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Adams
1 Unit Available
9602 Pettswood Drive
9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1174 sqft
9602 Pettswood Drive Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * Newly Renovated End Unit * Premium

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

