Apartment List
/
CA
/
huntington beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Huntington Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Washington
14 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8885 Plumas Circle
8885 Plumas Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1287 sqft
You are going to love this home. Three bedrooms and two baths plus an amazing solarium add up to a lot of living place. Very clean and fresh with new carpet and paint.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8766 Tulare Drive
8766 Tulare Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1099 sqft
Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8565 Sierra Circle
8565 Sierra Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1072 sqft
COME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE - CORNER MARINA MODEL CONDO. THIS FABULOUS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK, JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8685 Merced Cir Circle
8685 Merced Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDS - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE 55 + COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS POPULAR LAGUNA MODEL HAS AN ENCLOSED SUN-ROOM, AND IS CLOSE TO PARKING AND THE GARAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20301 Bluffside Circle #D215
20301 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iveNtsJdfS9 Take a look at this fun video tour! https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Beach
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Huntington Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Huntington Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool
Huntington Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Beach Cheap PlacesHuntington Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Beach Furnished ApartmentsHuntington Beach Luxury PlacesHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles