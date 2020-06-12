/
2 bedroom apartments

137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA


Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1900 Pacific Coast
1900 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1362 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Newly Renovated! This unit is simply breathtaking. Step into your 180 Degree Ocean View Oasis in Downtown Huntington Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of the white water and sand.


Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.


1 Unit Available
1111 Lake Street
1111 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1076 sqft
Welcome to Downtown Lake Park Are. This is a custom Built Ranch Style Home, Located on the back of the lot, away from busy traffic. Private laundry in the garage. Can fit 2 cars in the garage and one car parked in front of garage on pad.


Oak View
1 Unit Available
7812 Mandrell Drive
7812 Mandrell Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Nice 2bed/2bath apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Huntington Beach. Updated kitchen with lovely cabinets, granite countertops, and stove/oven. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Wall heater inside the unit.


1 Unit Available
16912 Sims Lane
16912 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath + Den. New carpet, paint and appliances. Den has been converted into 3rd bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups, 2 assigned parking spots. 5 minute drive to the beach.


Goldenwest
1 Unit Available
16662 Goldenwest Street
16662 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
4580 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment located on Goldenwest, right next to Murdy Park and Community Center. Two story unit. Both bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. This unit comes with 1 shared garage parking spot.


Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.


Yorktown
1 Unit Available
2322 Whitesands
2322 Whitesands Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New gas range and dishwasher! New counter tops and sink. New carpet throughout. Property comes with a one car garage and multiple parking places. Back patio and private patio off of the master bedroom.


Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1508 Olive Ave
1508 Olive Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals.


1 Unit Available
8766 Tulare Drive
8766 Tulare Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1099 sqft
Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready.


1 Unit Available
7645 Bay Drive
7645 Bay Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus 1 bath unit in the Las Brisas gated community. This community offers amenities such as a Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, BBQ Area.


1 Unit Available
7342 Garfield Avenue
7342 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Upgraded and Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Open Floorplan. Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Slate floor in Kitchen and Baths, TTravertine Tile Showers w/ Newer Vanities in both Bathrooms. Great Open floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on the 2nd Floor.


1 Unit Available
918 Main Street
918 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy living in this 2 Bedroom, 2 FULL Bath apartment in Downtown Huntington Beach, Surf City USA! It will feel like you are on vacation everyday living so close to Historic Downtown Main Street with it's shopping,


1 Unit Available
20262 Billingsgate Lane
20262 Billingsgate Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1104 sqft
WOW! Come live in a Resort Like community right by the ocean in wonderful Huntington Beach. Private, gate guarded community with a wonderful pool, spa and tennis courts. Numerous water features.


1 Unit Available
8877 Lauderdale Court C-214
8877 Lauderdale Ct, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1009 sqft
Great location, welcome home to this gorgeous 2 bed, 2 baths, 1 car garage. This condo in desirable 55+ community of Huntington Landmark, is located on the ground level with easy parking and great access.


Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
507 18th Street
507 18th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1786 sqft
This Stunning Home is perfectly located less than 5 blocks to the beach and a short walk to downtown HB restaurants, shopping & the pier.


Goldenwest
1 Unit Available
6600 Warner Avenue
6600 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1110 sqft
Bright top level corner unit in popular Villa Warner! Open floor plan and one of the best locations in the community! Southwest exposure and 2 balconies! Kitchen has solid surface counters, recessed lighting, gas stove and refrigerator is included.


1 Unit Available
7341 Coho Drive
7341 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7341 Coho Drive in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!


Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
614 10th Street
614 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1003 sqft
Completely rebuilt beach bungalow with modern and custom features that you will fall in love with! Front porch with tropical landscaping and double doors leading to living room.


Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
520 12th Street
520 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
997 sqft
Adorable single family home located on a double lot, 5 blocks from the beach! Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with a spacious sun room in the back.


1 Unit Available
711 Pacific Coast Highway
711 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
968 sqft
This unit comes completely furnished. It is a great rental unit. You only need your food and clothes. Great place to spend some vacation time. Only Complex on the Sand in Huntington Beach


Washington
1 Unit Available
16623 Arbor Circle
16623 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Lovely ground level Condo in the peaceful Harbor Gardens community. No one above or below you! This home has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a shared 2 car garage. There are also two extra sheds for storage and a community laundry facility.


Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19376 Maidstone Lane
19376 Maidstone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
2029 sqft
Location, Location, Location; 2Blocks to beach, this stunning & remodeled , executive home has 2050 SF, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath, and a 2 car-attached garage. Great location in a resort-style-living in the exclusive SeaCliff on the Greens in HB.


1 Unit Available
8565 Sierra Circle
8565 Sierra Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1072 sqft
COME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE - CORNER MARINA MODEL CONDO. THIS FABULOUS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK, JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN.
