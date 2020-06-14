Apartment List
/
CA
/
huntington beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntington Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
19 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,854
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
731 Owen Dr.
731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19571 Summer Grove Lane
19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,695
3608 sqft
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18571 AMALIA LANE
18571 Amalia Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3193 sqft
Luxury 5 bed 5 bath Estate in Huntington Beach - *Back on the Market* Beautiful luxury estate in the prestigious gated community of Crystalaire. Incredible architecture & design is showcased perfectly in this five bedroom home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
21263 Elda Circle
21263 Elda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3165 sqft
Sumptuous beach home served up on a silver platter! Here is the perfect residence for those discriminating clients who require tasteful, elegant surroundings in a prime location.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Newland
1 Unit Available
8361 Edam Circle
8361 Edam Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15041 Drake Lane
15041 Drake Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1392 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1508 Olive Ave
1508 Olive Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1702 Lake Street
1702 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
2692 sqft
Come and enjoy this wonderful home in the beloved Lake St in HB! Entertaining family & friends is a breeze in the spacious living room or on the beautiful patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
8766 Tulare Drive
8766 Tulare Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1099 sqft
Huntington Landmark gated community for age 55+. This single level Breakers model 2bd/2bth is bright, clean, and move-in ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
7342 Garfield Avenue
7342 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Upgraded and Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Open Floorplan. Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Slate floor in Kitchen and Baths, TTravertine Tile Showers w/ Newer Vanities in both Bathrooms. Great Open floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on the 2nd Floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Huntington Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntington Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool
Huntington Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Beach Cheap PlacesHuntington Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Beach Furnished ApartmentsHuntington Beach Luxury PlacesHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles