/
/
/
yorktown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, Huntington Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,993
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Oswego Ave.
203 Oswego Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2005 DELAWARE STREET
2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 Ashland Drive
715 Ashland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1588 sqft
Huntington Beach Townhouse close to Downtown HB - This spacious home is located in the picturesque community of La Cuesta Racquet Club in Huntington Beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
222 Portland Avenue
222 Portland Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2600 sqft
Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.
Results within 1 mile of Yorktown
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,357
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7562 Seaspring Dr #201
7562 Seaspring Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upper Unit Condo in Pacific Ranch Gated Community - Resort style living close to beach in Pacific Ranch Gated Community. Living room has gas fireplace which flows into the separate dining room area off of the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 LAKE STREET # 313
310 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1043 sqft
310 LAKE STREET # 313 Available 08/01/20 SUMMER LIVING!!! IN HB CONDO - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit is Located in the Huntington Bayshore Community and Across the Street from the BEACH!! This End Unit is Located on the 3rd Floor with
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
704 Lake Street
704 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1387 sqft
Call Lisa Karos at Re/Max to see this terrific townhome. It doesn't get better than this convenient location just blocks from the Ocean in beautiful downtown Huntington Beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
711 Pacific Coast
711 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
968 sqft
Vacation the California Dream in this fabulous Oceanfront Condo right on the Sand! Never-ending Views of the Pacific Ocean from every window.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
616 13th Street
616 13th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
You will love this open and airy apartment. This unit is located over the garage with private entrance, large 2 bedrooms with 1.75 Bathrooms. Beautiful walk in shower. 1 large enclosed garage with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18706 Fairfax Lane
18706 Fairfax Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Great Family Neighborhood in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 129846 4 Bedrooms *Master with walk in closet, separate toilet closet, bathtub, shower, 2 sinks *2 nice size bedrooms with a hall bathroom, separate toilet/shower
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1207 sqft
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21414 VERA Circle
21414 Vera Cir, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2478 sqft
Luxurious Resort-Living All Year Long in this Stunning Sea Cove Home in the Exclusive Waterfront Community, Nestled between the Hyatt Resort and the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, Steps to the Sand and Fine Dining/Entertainment at Pacific City.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8542 Windlass Drive
8542 Windlass Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2199 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 3 car garage. Large floorplan includes 2 living rooms, large dining room, open kitchen and fireplace in main living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8212 Indianapolis Avenue
8212 Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1173 sqft
Located about 2 miles from the beach, this corner lot home is great for entertaining. Enter the front door with beautiful leaded glass for a great first impression to a light open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20251 Cape Coral Lane
20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Property in a great location of Seabridge ! End unit facing south with Great Ocean breezes ! 3 sides of natural light - Kitchen has granite plus a Breakfast Bar - Living room has a wonderful fireplace plus a media niche made into a
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
18662 Park Meadow Lane
18662 Park Meadow Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1543 sqft
This 3BR, 3BTH home in the gated community of Greystone Keys is in a perfect location backing to a greenbelt. Enter the foyer to the large living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bathes the whole area in natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7402 Coho Drive
7402 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful Pacific Ranch Townhouse. Gated security with security guard. Two bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs with private bathroom. Half bathroom on main living floor. Quiet location overlooking greenbelt.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CANewport Beach, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CASeal Beach, CAStanton, CA