/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM
132 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18706 Fairfax Lane
18706 Fairfax Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Great Family Neighborhood in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 129846 4 Bedrooms *Master with walk in closet, separate toilet closet, bathtub, shower, 2 sinks *2 nice size bedrooms with a hall bathroom, separate toilet/shower
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Yorktown
2005 DELAWARE STREET
2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
17102 Pacific Coast Hwy Unit 202
17102 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
800 sqft
24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWING BY APPT ONLY - DURING COVID 19 - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPT ONLY . CLOSE TO THE BEACH (RLNE5760772)
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1207 sqft
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17521 BERLARK CIRCLE
17521 Berlark Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1700 sqft
17521 BERLARK CIRCLE Available 07/31/20 Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Cul-De-Sac: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining Area, Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Vertical Blinds, Brick Fireplace, Laundry Hook-Up’s,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5692 GRIMSBY DRIVE
5692 Grimsby Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1546 sqft
5692 GRIMSBY DRIVE Available 08/02/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Remodeled Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining Area, Carpet and Vinyl Planking, Living Room with Brick
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Yorktown
222 Portland Avenue
222 Portland Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2600 sqft
Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
504 10th St.
504 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2596 sqft
Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach Home! - Check out this Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach home. Featuring 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Bright open floor plan, high ceilings, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Newland
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
19281 Surf Drive
19281 Surf Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2142 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! The community of Surfcrest offers resort living w/ pool, spa, bbq's, lush landscaping and impeccably well maintained grounds.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7341 Coho Drive
7341 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Great location and price. Condo in Huntington Beach. End Unit. No one above or below. Private gated community. Many upgrades. Won't last long!! Property just rehabbed. All new downstairs flooring, new paint. Ready to move in and enjoy.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntington Beach
520 12th Street
520 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
997 sqft
Adorable single family home located on a double lot, 5 blocks from the beach! Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with a spacious sun room in the back.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Seacliff
19376 Maidstone Lane
19376 Maidstone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
2029 sqft
Location, Location, Location; 2Blocks to beach, this stunning & remodeled , executive home has 2050 SF, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath, and a 2 car-attached garage. Great location in a resort-style-living in the exclusive SeaCliff on the Greens in HB.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
20301 Bluffside Circle #D215
20301 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iveNtsJdfS9 Take a look at this fun video tour! https://youtu.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
16291 COUNTESS DRIVE #218
16291 Countess Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1115 sqft
Portofino Cove: Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, - Portofino Cove: Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, New Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops with Bar Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington
7892 Holt Dr 7
7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318 This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8011 Ebbtide Circle
8011 Ebbtide Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath House in Huntington Beach! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TroYm6JhGkd&brand=0 Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16454 La Villa Lane
16454 La Villa Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Condo wood flooring throughout! Upgraded kitchen, with maple cabinets, custom tiles counter tops, and built-in microwave. Two story floor plan with kitchen open to living room and bedrooms upstairs. Bathroom has been updated.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak View
7776 Liberty Dr
7776 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2500 sqft
Brand New Construction Minutes From The Beach!! - BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! 3-bed 2.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2500 square ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak View
7766 Liberty Dr.
7766 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2550 sqft
Brand New Construction Minutes From The Beach!! - BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! 3-bed 3.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2550 square ft.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool