117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Huntington Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri...





29 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.






18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.






39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.






49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.






10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.






Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.





Goldenwest
10 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
887 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.





Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.





26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.





9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.





Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.





8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.






Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.





7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.






Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.





Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.




Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17102 Pacific Coast Hwy Unit 202
17102 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
800 sqft
24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWING BY APPT ONLY - DURING COVID 19 - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPT ONLY . CLOSE TO THE BEACH (RLNE5760772)




Washington
1 Unit Available
8131 San Angelo Drive
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas. Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.




1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.




Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220
200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1207 sqft
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.




1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1624 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.




1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.




1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2709 sqft
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.




Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19571 Summer Grove Lane
19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,695
3608 sqft
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Huntington Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Huntington Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

