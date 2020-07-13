/
28 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
Bixby Park
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Willmore City
912-922 Cedar Ave.
912 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 07/20/20 Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach - Property Id: 216870 The Irene and Barbara Apts located at 912 & 922 Cedar avenue Long Beach CA 90813 was built in 1963 and features a courtyard with "2" two-story buildings, an onsite
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
617 CEDAR AVE #14
617 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
617 CEDAR AVE #14 Available 08/01/20 CONDO STUDIO 617 CEDAR AVENUE #14 - UPCOMING UNIT IS OCCUPIED TENANT TO MOVE OUT JULY 31ST 2020 CROSS STREETS CEDAR AND 6TH THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE PALM GARDENS HOA IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWN TOWN LONG
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington School
1643 Locust Ave
1643 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Affordable & Spacious Apartment Available NOW - Property Id: 217251 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
455 E Ocean Boulevard
455 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,399
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to the Cooper Arms, a wonderful Art Deco historical building! This building contains details not found in modern construction including a top floor solarium and a towering grand entrance lobby filled with windowed archways.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
723 E. 3RD STREET #6
723 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,095
380 sqft
723 E.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Wrigley
2076 Magnolia Avenue
2076 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
Available 07/15/20 Contemporary Studio - Great Long Beach Location - Property Id: 313209 Generous studio with contemporary style. Easy care plank floors, full kitchen with gas stove, good closet space, modern fixtures.
