/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
214 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington
14 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
828 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
714 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
40 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
19 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
693 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Goldenwest
10 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
640 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Goldenwest
21 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17102 Pacific Coast Hwy Unit 202
17102 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
800 sqft
24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWING BY APPT ONLY - DURING COVID 19 - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPT ONLY . CLOSE TO THE BEACH (RLNE5760772)
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
8131 San Angelo Drive
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas. Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8605 Solano Circle #1005D
8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Pacific Coast
1200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
781 sqft
OCEAN VIEW PENTHOUSE with Vaulted Ceilings & Completely Furnished! Available May 1, 2020! Pierhouse is a gated community with a Resort style pool located on Pacific Coast Highway near Downtown and The Huntington Beach Pier.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool