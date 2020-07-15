/
studio apartments
78 Studio Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,905
709 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
19 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,840
744 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,993
608 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
30 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
20371 Bluffside Circle
20371 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
500 sqft
Looking for a renter who can start September 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental.
1 Unit Available
20251 Cape Coral Lane
20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
500 sqft
Top floor penthouse condo, with amazing sunrise views! Brand new carpet and updated kitchen. Comes with the fridge! Dual closets and extra storage closet on the deck. High ceilings and no one above you. Top floor units gets lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
51 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
75 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
87 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
54 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
21 Units Available
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,735
405 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
50 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
55 Units Available
South Coast Metro
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.
1 Unit Available
SoBeCa
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H
2900 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,220
900 sqft
Recently Remodeled: 1 Full High-End Kitchen 3 Bright Offices with Windows 1 Conference Room 1 Storage Room 1 Entrance / Reception Area Nice and New Flooring High-End Glass Doors Newly Painted Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Beach
14 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,887
516 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
33 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,072
597 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,090
597 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
