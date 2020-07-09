All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:01 PM

Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes

6200 Edinger Ave · (714) 316-7610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6200 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 429 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet cafe
Welcome to Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes in Huntington Beach! We offer newly renovated spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community is nearby shopping, dining, schools and medical services. The commute is easy with on-site parking and easy access to I-405, I-55, and the Pacific Coast Highway. Our homes feature hardwood floors, accent walls, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and upgraded fixtures. Some homes also include a washer, dryer, breakfast bar, and dishwasher. You’ll enjoy the comfortable clubhouse with high-speed community Wi-Fi. Relax in our large resort-style swimming pool, soak in the spa, or energize your life in the fitness center! Entertain friends at our outdoor covered BBQ dining area. Play some hoops with your neighbors at our community basketball court or play some billiards in our two-story clubhouse. We are also a pet-friendly community, and we have plenty of space to play fetch with your dog.

Elevate your lifestyle in Huntington Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have any available units?
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have?
Some of Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
