Welcome to Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes in Huntington Beach! We offer newly renovated spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community is nearby shopping, dining, schools and medical services. The commute is easy with on-site parking and easy access to I-405, I-55, and the Pacific Coast Highway. Our homes feature hardwood floors, accent walls, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and upgraded fixtures. Some homes also include a washer, dryer, breakfast bar, and dishwasher. You’ll enjoy the comfortable clubhouse with high-speed community Wi-Fi. Relax in our large resort-style swimming pool, soak in the spa, or energize your life in the fitness center! Entertain friends at our outdoor covered BBQ dining area. Play some hoops with your neighbors at our community basketball court or play some billiards in our two-story clubhouse. We are also a pet-friendly community, and we have plenty of space to play fetch with your dog.



Elevate your lifestyle in Huntington Beach!