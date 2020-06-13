/
3 bedroom apartments
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
40 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1455 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1453 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.
1 Unit Available
18762 LISTER LANE
18762 Lister Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Amazing Custom 3 Bedroom Pool & Spa Home on Corner Lot - This is a Beautifully Re-Modeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath on a Corner Lot with a Pool and Spa.
1 Unit Available
19272 Hickory Lane
19272 Hickory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1812 sqft
19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
18571 AMALIA LANE
18571 Amalia Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
Luxury 5 bed 5 bath Estate in Huntington Beach - *Back on the Market* Beautiful luxury estate in the prestigious gated community of Crystalaire. Incredible architecture & design is showcased perfectly in this five bedroom home.
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
504 10th St.
504 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
2596 sqft
Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach Home! - Check out this Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach home. Featuring 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Bright open floor plan, high ceilings, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.
1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.
1 Unit Available
4682 Warner Ave Unit B204
4682 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1234 sqft
4682 WARNER AVE UNIT B204 HUNTINGTON BEACH (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Spacious resort style harbor condo for rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1234 square feet in gated community.
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.
Seacliff
1 Unit Available
19571 Summer Grove Lane
19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
2005 DELAWARE STREET
2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.
Adams
1 Unit Available
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE
19905 Derbyshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
506 17th Street
506 17th Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1299 sqft
This is a beautifully remodeled single level downtown unit just a few blocks from the beach. Complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, inside laundry, air conditioner AND a single car garage.
Yorktown
1 Unit Available
222 Portland Avenue
222 Portland Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.
