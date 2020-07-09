All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

330 Concord Street

330 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Concord Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charmingly updated condo on top floor of a quaint gated complex features 2bed/1bath, wood and tile floors, rain shower, ample built-in storage, central heat and AC, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Located in a central area of Glendale within walking distance to Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand with easy freeway access. Laundry on premises. Underground gated parking with 2 assigned wide parking spaces with lots of secured storage. Designated patio area. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Concord Street have any available units?
330 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Concord Street have?
Some of 330 Concord Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 330 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 Concord Street offers parking.
Does 330 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.

