330 Concord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charmingly updated condo on top floor of a quaint gated complex features 2bed/1bath, wood and tile floors, rain shower, ample built-in storage, central heat and AC, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Located in a central area of Glendale within walking distance to Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand with easy freeway access. Laundry on premises. Underground gated parking with 2 assigned wide parking spaces with lots of secured storage. Designated patio area. Ready for immediate move-in.