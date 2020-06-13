313 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Vineyard
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Tropico
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Vineyard
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
City Center
$
City Center
8 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
City Center
City Center
3 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,997
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
City Center
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,186
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Center
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Verdugo Viejo
$
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Tropico
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
City Center
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
City Center
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Grandview
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Citrus Grove
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pacific-Edison
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Moorpark
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
City Center
City Center
1 Unit Available
504 North Louise Street
504 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
992 sqft
Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Somerset
Somerset
1 Unit Available
1204 E Maple St
1204 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large one bedroom on the second floor of house - Property Id: 290605 Newly constructed specious ( 880sqft) one bedroom one bathroom on the second floor of the main house.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
City Center
1 Unit Available
504 N. Louise St. #9
504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
990 sqft
2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vineyard
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
315 Chester St #209
315 Chester Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1356 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed Unit! - Luxurious yet charming 3 Bedroom condo in the heart of Glendale.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whiting Woods
Whiting Woods
1 Unit Available
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,795
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
City Center
1 Unit Available
515 North Jackson St Unit 112
515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glendale, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glendale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

