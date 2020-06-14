Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,178
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
City Center
6 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,731
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Verdugo Viejo
6 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
City Center
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
515 North Jackson St Unit 112
515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
City Center
1 Unit Available
722 Americana Way
722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,835
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
City Center
1 Unit Available
722 Americana Way #PH-535
722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,120
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rancho Adjacent
10 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,645
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Atwater Village
7 Units Available
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,586
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
700 sqft
In a natural area with shaded walkways and a stream. A charming community with a heated pool, fitness center and internet cafe. Near dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with excellent fixtures and lots of space.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Glendale, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Balcony
Glendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
Glendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Furnished ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts