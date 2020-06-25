All apartments in Glendale
Legacy at Westglen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Legacy at Westglen

1151 Sonora Ave · (818) 853-2481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61203 · Avail. now

$2,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 51212 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,489

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 51303 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,565

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Westglen.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
hot tub
Constructed in 1984, Legacy at Westglen Apartments consists of two adjacent apartment communities located north of Glenoaks Boulevard in the affluent City of Glendale, California. This community feature spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Legacy at Wesglen Apartments boasts a sparkling swimming pool, a new fitness center, two spas, controlled subterranean parking, separate storage lockers, Wi-Fi access, a barbecue area, 24-hour laundry facilities, and secure access controlled by an intercom. Legacy at Westglen Apartment Homes also features 143 parking spaces for an excellent parking ratio of 1.86 spaces per unit.Apartments at Legacy at Westglen come armed with central heating and air conditioning, custom paint, new appliances, walk-in closets, mirrored sliding doors, garbage disposals, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. Many of Legacy at Westglen's units have been moderately renovated with woodgrain vinyl flooring, new carpet, resurfaced countertops, new cabinet facings, new appliances, and new fixtures. Great apartment home living doesn't stop when you leave your front door. That is why we've crafted our appealing community with your needs and wants in mind. Take a look at our photo album today and see what helps to make the best-kept secret in Glendale, CA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Westglen have any available units?
Legacy at Westglen has 3 units available starting at $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Westglen have?
Some of Legacy at Westglen's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Westglen currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Westglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Westglen pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Westglen offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen offers parking.
Does Legacy at Westglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Westglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Westglen have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen has a pool.
Does Legacy at Westglen have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Westglen does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Westglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen has units with dishwashers.
