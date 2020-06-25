Amenities

Constructed in 1984, Legacy at Westglen Apartments consists of two adjacent apartment communities located north of Glenoaks Boulevard in the affluent City of Glendale, California. This community feature spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Legacy at Wesglen Apartments boasts a sparkling swimming pool, a new fitness center, two spas, controlled subterranean parking, separate storage lockers, Wi-Fi access, a barbecue area, 24-hour laundry facilities, and secure access controlled by an intercom. Legacy at Westglen Apartment Homes also features 143 parking spaces for an excellent parking ratio of 1.86 spaces per unit.Apartments at Legacy at Westglen come armed with central heating and air conditioning, custom paint, new appliances, walk-in closets, mirrored sliding doors, garbage disposals, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. Many of Legacy at Westglen's units have been moderately renovated with woodgrain vinyl flooring, new carpet, resurfaced countertops, new cabinet facings, new appliances, and new fixtures. Great apartment home living doesn't stop when you leave your front door. That is why we've crafted our appealing community with your needs and wants in mind. Take a look at our photo album today and see what helps to make the best-kept secret in Glendale, CA!