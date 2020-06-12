All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Lomita Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
Lomita Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Lomita Apartments

207 W Lomita Ave · (818) 351-2978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lomita Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
courtyard
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. In actuality, Lomita is only two blocks from two of the most popular shopping centers in the Los Angeles Area, the Americana at Brand, and the Glendale Galleria. Lomita Apartments offer a relaxing environment, and provides a variety of ways to unwind, from our private balconies and spacious apartments to the swimming pool, fitness center, and barbeque areas. Whether you “stay in” or venture out, there are lots of things to do!Lomita Apartments are very convenient to the 134 and 5 freeways, providing easy access to Burbank, Pasadena, Los Angeles, and the northern San Fernando Valley. Local attractions include Griffith Park, Brand Park in the Verdugo Mountains with numerous outdoor activities, The Alex Theatre, Glendale Community College and Dodger Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $650 (1 bedroom) $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Everyone gets at least one parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lomita Apartments have any available units?
Lomita Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Lomita Apartments have?
Some of Lomita Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lomita Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lomita Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lomita Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lomita Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lomita Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lomita Apartments offers parking.
Does Lomita Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lomita Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lomita Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lomita Apartments has a pool.
Does Lomita Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lomita Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lomita Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lomita Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lomita Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity