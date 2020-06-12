Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments courtyard internet access lobby smoke-free community

Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. In actuality, Lomita is only two blocks from two of the most popular shopping centers in the Los Angeles Area, the Americana at Brand, and the Glendale Galleria. Lomita Apartments offer a relaxing environment, and provides a variety of ways to unwind, from our private balconies and spacious apartments to the swimming pool, fitness center, and barbeque areas. Whether you “stay in” or venture out, there are lots of things to do!Lomita Apartments are very convenient to the 134 and 5 freeways, providing easy access to Burbank, Pasadena, Los Angeles, and the northern San Fernando Valley. Local attractions include Griffith Park, Brand Park in the Verdugo Mountains with numerous outdoor activities, The Alex Theatre, Glendale Community College and Dodger Stadium.