239 Apartments for rent in Grandview, Glendale, CA
239 Apartments for rent in Grandview, Glendale, CA
6 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1058 Allen Ave
1058 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316490 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 Unit Available
1117 Allen
1117 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Quite corner unit, private terrace and balcony. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms plus extra loft . High ceiling and wood floor. Call
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 Irving Avenue
1022 Irving Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Townhouse style apartment extensively remodeled in Northwest Glendale, gated community with intercom. 2 BR suites and total 3 baths. New laminate flooring and new paint. New recessed lightings throughout.Central Air & Heat. 1 Car parking.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
35 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
216 E Valencia Ave
216 East Valencia Avenue, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,350
Studio In Downtown Burbank - Property Id: 325086 Large studio apartment near Burbank media center. Close to everything, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Habbit, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
216 E Valencia Ave 8
216 E Valencia Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,400
Large Burbank Media Center Studio - Property Id: 285398 SPACIOUS STUDIO/SINGLE NEAR BURBANK MEDIA CENTER! UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20 Located in the Burbank media district! close to everything.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Approximatly 6000 sq ft lot with 1100 sq ft main house. Fully remodeled in 2012 with central cooling and heating.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
555 E Olive Ave 303
555 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Burbank Beauties! 2BR Offered w/2 parking spaces! - Property Id: 236022 Contact Jillian today at 818-478-0084. You'll be impressed with these awesome units! :) • 2BR • 1000 SF (Approx.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
249 W Santa Anita Avenue
249 West Santa Anita Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1135 sqft
This gorgeous redone 2 bed 1 bath house is located in a great Burbank neighborhood down the street from a park. It features newly refinished hardwood floors, central A/C and heat, new paint, and new fixtures.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 S Bruce Lane
1021 South Bruce Lane, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1400 sqft
Come rent this charming bungalow home on a cul-de-sac close to production studios, trendy downtown area, shopping, Burbank schools and equestrian facilities! Walking distance to bike path and dog walk, and quick freeway access for longer commutes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 E Orange Grove Avenue
1037 Orange Grove Avenue, Burbank, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,999
3784 sqft
Large main house plus full 1 br + 1 ba attached guest house with its own separate entrance in highly sought after & desirable area of Burbank! | The main house features 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 3 bathrooms, a grand entry with staircase, hardwood
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
508 S Via Montana
508 South via Montana, Burbank, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
3516 sqft
Upscale Executive home in Burbank.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
525 E Verdugo Avenue
525 Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1165 sqft
Recently remodeled classy Burbank townhome with two spacious bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms and a 1/2 guest bathroom on first floor with updated counter and cabinet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
587 South Street
587 South Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
961 sqft
For Lease: Remodeled in 2017 & currently occupied: 2 bedroom condo on a quiet, friendly tree-lined neighborhood north of Glenoaks Blvd 2nd floor, front-corner condo unit, brightly lit, spacious living room, new recessed lighting, upgraded vinyl wood
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
20 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,991
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,174
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
25 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,017
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,100
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
53 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,040
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
55 Units Available
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,930
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes + $500 Look & Lease! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,600
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
