271 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with hardwood floors
Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.