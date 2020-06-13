Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendale
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
$
City Center
10 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,178
1375 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
315 Chester St #209
315 Chester Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1356 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed Unit! - Luxurious yet charming 3 Bedroom condo in the heart of Glendale.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
452 SALEM ST
452 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
PRIME LOCATION NEAR AMERICANA IN GLENDALE - Property Id: 239705 GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE AMERICANA FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED HOME BRIGHT SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE STOVE,

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whiting Woods
1 Unit Available
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,795
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
501 Grove Place
501 Grove Place, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1550 sqft
Very large 2nd floor house unit newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in central Glendale location. Central to Wholefoods, Norstam rack, Glendale Community College . Must see! Please ask to speak to Ara. Only call if seriously interested in renting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1616 N Verdugo Road
1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1475 sqft
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho San Rafael
1 Unit Available
873 Calle La Primavera
873 Calle La Primavera, Glendale, CA
Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,720-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Welcome into an open living space featuring glossy wood like flooring

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
4308 Lowell Avenue
4308 Lowell Avenue, Glendale, CA
Beautifully maintained two-story home nestled in desirable Glendale/La Crescenta neighborhood. Move-in ready with a nice floor plan.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
116 W Maple Street
116 West Maple Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1217 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Glendale, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,217-SqFt condo is welcoming a new tenant to call it their own! Located on the lower level, enter a vibrant space that's perfect for entertaining guests or spending a cozy night in.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
1534 Belleau Road
1534 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2136 sqft
Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
El Miradero
1 Unit Available
1435 Lee Drive
1435 Lee Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,925
1698 sqft
A beautiful house in a very nice and quiet neighborhood of Northwest Glendale. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom. Hardwood floor in living room and bedroom, tile floor in bathroom. Updated kitchen with formal dining room and breakfast nook area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Riverside Rancho
1 Unit Available
1617 Riverside Drive
1617 Riverside Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,993
1614 sqft
Watch the horses from your back patio!! This 1,614 square foot house is located on an 8,704 square foot lot! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite with spa

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
405 Salem Street
405 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
This gorgeous unit is located in the heart of Glendale between Pacific & Central Ave in a quiet 5-unit complex. The unit has an open floor plan & nice flow between the large living room, dining room, and kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
347 Milford Street
347 West Milford Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1600 sqft
Now for Lease! Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome in Glendale is now ready for you! Located in a beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces that comes with this unit! Inside features a

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Brockmont
1 Unit Available
1636 Valley View Road
1636 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3243 sqft
Lavish Living in Glendale! Situated in a sought-after Northwest area in Glendale resides a breathtaking Spanish styled home with 3 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Balcony
    Glendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
    Glendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Furnished ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    City CenterVineyard
    Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
    TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the Arts